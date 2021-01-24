William A. Judd

June 17, 1935—December 3, 2020

Bill was born into eternal life by having faith in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.

He leaves his wife of 47 years, Nancy Visor Judd, 3 sons: David, Stephen and Andy, and stepson Rick Visor. Bill served 5 years in the U.S. Army. Bill is sadly missed by everyone who loved him.

He will be buried in Union Grove Veteran Cemetery. January 25th, 2021, Family only.