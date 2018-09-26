William A. Infusino
RACINE—William Anthony Infusino, “Bill”, age 68, passed away Friday, September 21, 2018 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
He was born in Racine, October 10, 1949, son of the late George and Mary (Nee: Rende) Infusino.
Bill graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1967”. On June 13, 1970, at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church he was united in marriage to Vicki A. Sigler. Bill was employed by In-Sink-Erator for 25 years retiring in 2009. Being community minded he served on the Caledonia Water Commission. He loved tending to his garden, woodworking, and putting up his Christmas displays. Bill was a handyman and Mister Fix it who gave tirelessly of his time, talent, and tools to help those in need. He was the go to guy when his kids needed help around their own homes. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Vicki; children, Amy (Scott) Baer of Racine, Mark (Joan) Infusino of Centennial, CO, Amanda Infusino of Racine; grandchildren, Zac, Ajay, and Isabel Baer, Nyomi, Noah, and Naman Infusino; brother, Emil (Kathleen) Infusino of Chipley, FL; in-laws, Mary Gehlhoff, Steve (Krista) Sigler, Sandy (Kevin) Wanggaard, Judy Halladay; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends and not to forget his canine friends, Gravel, Garnet, Victor, and Max.
A time of remembering with the family will be held at the funeral home, Saturday, September 29, 2018 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers memorials to the American Cancer Society has been suggested.
The family wishes to give a special thank you to the ICU Staff at Ascension All Saints for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
