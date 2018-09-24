Subscribe for 17¢ / day
William A. Infusino

RACINE—William Anthony Infusino, “Bill,” age 68, passed away Friday, September 21, 2018 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

A time of remembering with the family will be held at the funeral home, Saturday, September 29, 2018 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers memorials to the American Cancer Society has been suggested. A full obituary will follow.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: William A. Infusino
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments