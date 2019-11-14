Willetta "Letty" Jean Larson

Willetta Jean Larson (nee Sanders), whom everyone called “Letty,” beloved wife of the Rev. Dr. Ross Larson, mother of Mark (Cindy); Ellen (Barry); and Beth Anne (Michael), grandmother of Matthew, Daniel and Levi, died peacefully at the age of 81 on Monday, November 11, at Shorelight Memory Care, where she was tenderly cared for during her long illness.

A celebration service will be held on Saturday, November 16th at 11:00 a.m. preceded by a visitation beginning at 9 a.m., at Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Rd., Racine, (262) 634-6669. A fellowship luncheon will follow at the church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ally Hospice and Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.