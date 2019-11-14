Willetta "Letty" Jean Larson

Willetta Jean Larson (nee Sanders), whom everyone called “Letty,” beloved wife of the Rev. Dr. Ross Larson, mother of Mark (Cindy); Ellen (Barry); and Beth Anne (Michael), grandmother of Matthew, Daniel and Levi, died peacefully at the age of 81 on Monday, November 11, at Shorelight Memory Care, where she was tenderly cared for during her long illness.
A celebration service will be held on Saturday, November 16th at 11:00 a.m. preceded by a visitation beginning at 9 a.m., at Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Rd., Racine, (262) 634-6669. A fellowship luncheon will follow at the church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ally Hospice and Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.
You have free articles remaining.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.