Willard 'Bill' W. Noble

BURLINGTON—Willard W. “Bill” Noble, 95, passed away July 30, 2021, at home with his family at his side. Willard was born on November 26, 1925, to Willard Oliver and Lucy (Rozell) Noble at Burlington Memorial Hospital, Burlington, WI.
Willard graduated from English Settlement Grade School and Waterford High School. His proudest accomplishments include his marriage of 74 years to Donna (Peterson) Noble, married June 14, 1947, at Bethel Lutheran Church near Claire City, SD, and being a father to his six children.
Willard worked for the Racine County Highway Department for 13 years and was a milk hauler and farmer all his working life. Willard and Donna operated Noble Grain Farms, the family farm for many years.
Willard enjoyed giving of his time to community organizations. He was a Director of the Racine County Farm Bureau, a board member of the Farm Service Agency for Racine and Kenosha Counties, a Dover Township Supervisor, a Director of Burlington Consumers Cooperative and CPI for 23 years, many of those years as President. He was a member of the Burlington Area School Board for nine years, a member of the Board of Directors of the Southeast Mutual Insurance Company for 21 years (six years as Vice President and 14 years as President), a member of the Eagle Creek Religious Society Cemetery Board, where he served as Sexton from 1975-present, a member of English Settlement United Methodist Church his whole life, serving as the Chairperson of the Administrative Council, Lay Leader and on many other committees.
Willard enjoyed playing cards, traveling, and collecting and restoring antique John Deere tractors. He loved music and enjoyed singing with the church choir, the Glory Singers, a men’s quartet and with three of his daughters.
Willard is survived by his wife Donna; his children: Bonnie (James) Stowell, Diane (Charles) Furbee, Barb (Mark) Hartmann, Dale (Lynn) Noble and Julie Noble; and his daughter-in-law Mary Noble. He is also survived by 23 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and other relatives and friends.
Willard was preceded in death by his parents, his son Dan, his brother Reverend Richard Noble, his sisters-in-law Dorothy Noble, Jean Dalberg, Delores Johnson, Delpha (Tess) Hanson, brothers-in-law Philip Peterson, Alston Peterson, Jerome Peterson, Donald Dalberg and Paul Johnson.
Donations in Willard’s memory may be made to and payable to Eagle Creek Religious Society, owner and caretaker of Eagle Creek Religious Society Cemetery.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 3:00 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, August 4 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at English Settlement Cemetery.
