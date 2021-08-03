Willard 'Bill' W. Noble

Willard enjoyed giving of his time to community organizations. He was a Director of the Racine County Farm Bureau, a board member of the Farm Service Agency for Racine and Kenosha Counties, a Dover Township Supervisor, a Director of Burlington Consumers Cooperative and CPI for 23 years, many of those years as President. He was a member of the Burlington Area School Board for nine years, a member of the Board of Directors of the Southeast Mutual Insurance Company for 21 years (six years as Vice President and 14 years as President), a member of the Eagle Creek Religious Society Cemetery Board, where he served as Sexton from 1975-present, a member of English Settlement United Methodist Church his whole life, serving as the Chairperson of the Administrative Council, Lay Leader and on many other committees.