Willa Herlaine Dent (Nee: McKenney)

June 24, 1965—January 15, 2019
RACINE—Willa Herlaine Dent, age 53, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at her residence. Willa had been sick for many years but fought a good fight to the end.
She was born in Meridian, Mississippi, June 24, 1965, daughter of the late William and Luerilla (Nee: Chambliss) McKenney.
Willa graduated from J.I. Case High School “Class of 1983” and attended Gateway Technical College. Willa was employed as a CNA at various nursing facilities. She was united in marriage to Chuck Dent. Willa was a member of Greater St. Luke Baptist Church. Willa loved music and reading. The life of the party, Willa loved being with family and friends.
She will be dearly missed by her sisters, Ida Chambliss, Patricia (Ron) Jones; brothers, Robert Johnson, Douglas (Daphne) Harris, Brian Felix (Trisha) McKenney; special friends, Annette Jones and Diane Barkley; special niece, Brittany McKenney; host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her grandmother, Rosetta Chambliss and uncle, William Chambliss.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 24, 2019, 11:00 am at Greater St. Luke Baptist Church, 1326 State Street, with Rev. Joseph Pipes officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Thursday at the church from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am. Memorials to the Lupus Foundation have been suggested.
A very special thank you to Dr. Robert Gullberg and entire staff at Ascension All Saints and DaVita Dialysis for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
