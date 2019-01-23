Try 1 month for 99¢
Willa Herlaine Dent (Nee: McKenney)

Willa Herlaine Dent

(NEE: MCKENNEY)

June 24, 1965—January 15, 2019

RACINE—Willa Herlaine Dent, age 53, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at her residence. Willa had been sick for many years but fought a good fight to the end.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 24, 2019, 11:00 am at Greater St. Luke Baptist Church, 1326 State Street, with Rev. Joseph Pipes officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Thursday at the church from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am. Memorials to the Lupus Foundation have been suggested.

