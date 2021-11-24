 Skip to main content
Will E. Crockett

Will E. Crockett

Will E. Crockett

RACINE—Will E. Crockett, 87, completed his earthly pilgrimage on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

His Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 6:00 p.m., with Rev. Fred L. Richmond Sr. officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Private burial will take place on Wednesday in Graceland Cemetery. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL

HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com

