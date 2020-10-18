Wilford O. 'Boots' West

Dad could fix anything! He built five houses in his lifetime and mom and I worked along side him. He repaired vehicles for extra income. Dad supported Bob in his garage vehicle repair and dad built a new garage for the business. Dad provided well for his parents and mom's parents, remodeling and building homes for them. He renovated apartments becoming a landlord and matchmaker for some.

Dad loved to tell stories, it is a trait of the West men. He enjoyed taking his grandsons fishing and hunting. He always marveled at the fact that he had 3 grandsons and later 3 great-granddaughters. They brought a lot of joy to his hard-working life.

He is survived by his daughter, Linda Fonk and 3 grandsons and their wives: Robert P. (Kelly) Petrowski, Michael J. (Karrie) Petrowski and David West. His great-granddaughters, Rylee Madison, Regan Alexandra and Harper Rae. His brother, J Wm West; sisters and sister-in-law, Verlin Hansen, Virginia Willis, Betty (Pat) McCann and Alice Montey.

Dad was preceded in death by mom,; son Robert and wife Renee; sons-in-law Frank Fonk and Kenneth Petrowski. Dad's family: JB and Mercedes West, Sam and Thelma West, Jimmy and JoAnn West, Eunice and JJ Williamson, Joan West, Don Hansen, Wilford Willis, Kenneth Montey, Donald and Delores Montey, and George and Gloria Tepley.