Wilford O. 'Boots' West

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Friday, October 23, 2020 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Please wear a mask for everyone’s safety. Because of Covid all things are different, so instead of a service we will share stories about dad following the visitation. So please think of a story to share or anything you’d like to tell others about him.