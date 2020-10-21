Wilford O. 'Boots' West

October 3, 1928—October 12, 2020
MOUNT PLEASANT—Wilford O. West, 92, passed peacefully in his sleep Monday, October 12, 2020.
He fought hard against Parkinson’s, dementia and COPD.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Friday, October 23, 2020 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Please wear a mask for everyone’s safety. Because of Covid all things are different, so instead of a service we will share stories about dad following the visitation. So please think of a story to share or anything you’d like to tell others about him.
