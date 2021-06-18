December 19, 1930—June 14, 2021
STURTEVANT—Wilda Ann Tresider, 90, passed away peacefully at home on June 14, 2021 with her loving family at her side.
Wilda was born in Quinnesec, Michigan on December 19, 1930, daughter of Edward and Vivian (Hanson) Oshesky. She was married to Robert Fisher on March 18, 1949 and then married William Tresider on March 22, 1957, who preceded her in death on August 1, 2008.
Wilda was employed at Western Publishing for many years before retiring in 1998. Before her illness she enjoyed traveling, especially to Potawatomi Bingo, and dancing the polka. She enjoyed her scratch offs and listening to country music. Wilda was a long time member of American Legion Post 771 serving at one time as Auxiliary Commander. Her greatest love was her family; her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. The legacy of her love of family will continue through future generations.
Wilda will be greatly missed by her daughter, Rosalund (Dennis) Winkler; son, Steve (Eileen) Fischer; daughter, Cynthia (John) Hennegan; 13 grandchildren: Lisa Portale (Gina Guenther), Jason (Marci Bruley) and Nicole Winkler, Kyle, Nicholas and Kevin (Amanda) Fischer, Jeannette Brown, Heather and Linda Sura, Marcus, Jeremy and Jonathan Hennegan, Melissa Holewinski, Trish Winkler and Randy Portale; 33 great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; brother Jerry (Val) Oshesky; sister-in-law Carol Oshesky; brother-in-law Robert Schultz; best friend Mary Ann Westman and her faithful companion Sport. Wilda is also survived by many relatives and friends too numerous to mention. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Vivian; husband William; brother Duane Oshesky; sister Patricia (Patsy) Schultz; and deck buddy Dorothy Engberg.
Funeral services will be held for Wilda at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave, on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 11:00 am with Rev. Bill Mains officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Road on Monday, June 21, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Entombment will take place on Tuesday at West Lawn Memorial Park following the service. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family are suggested.
Wilda’s family would like to thank her caretakers, especially granddaughter Heather and Aurora RN Amanda, for their care and support.
