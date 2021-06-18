December 19, 1930—June 14, 2021

STURTEVANT—Wilda Ann Tresider, 90, passed away peacefully at home on June 14, 2021 with her loving family at her side.

Wilda was born in Quinnesec, Michigan on December 19, 1930, daughter of Edward and Vivian (Hanson) Oshesky. She was married to Robert Fisher on March 18, 1949 and then married William Tresider on March 22, 1957, who preceded her in death on August 1, 2008.

Wilda was employed at Western Publishing for many years before retiring in 1998. Before her illness she enjoyed traveling, especially to Potawatomi Bingo, and dancing the polka. She enjoyed her scratch offs and listening to country music. Wilda was a long time member of American Legion Post 771 serving at one time as Auxiliary Commander. Her greatest love was her family; her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. The legacy of her love of family will continue through future generations.