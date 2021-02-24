Wilbur J. Hawkins

September 18, 1950—February 19, 2021
Age 70, of Kansasville passed away Friday, February 19, 2021 at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa. He was born September 18, 1950 to Rodney Sr. and Viola (nee Ney) Hawkins in Burlington. His early life was spent in Kansasville and he graduated from Union Grove High School.
Wilbur worked as a machinist in Union Grove for both American Roller and Coleman Tool, retiring in September 2020. He was an active member of Southeastern Wisconsin Antique Power and Collectable Society. His favorite past time was restoring and showing antique tractors. He was proud of his 1960 Wagner Little Giant 700 Tractor. Wilbur also enjoyed working with model railroads. He loved racing, especially NASCAR and was an avid fan of Matt Kenseth. His most cherished time was spending time with family and never missed his grandchildren’s sporting events.
Wilbur is survived by his daughter Angie (John) Schroeder, grandchildren: John (Jennifer) Schroeder, Ryan (Tiffany) Schroeder and Kayley Schroeder and one great- grandchild on the way. He is further survived by his siblings: Cyndi Wentland, Becki Hawkins, Rodney Hawkins and Blair (Diana) Hawkins, a stepson Donald Ratz, special friends Ken Peterson and Mike Fulton, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jay and brother-in-law Don Wentland, nephew Daniel Wentland, and a special friend Dean LaMarr.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family.
Wilbur’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Doctor Rossi and his team at Froedtert CVICU and SICU for all their care and compassion.
Funeral Service will take place on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 6pm at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends can visit with the family at the funeral home on Friday, February 26th from 4 until 5:45pm. Private burial will take place in Union Grove Cemetery.
All attendants are required to wear face masks/coverings and practice social distancing in order to keep the community safe and healthy.
Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
908 – 11th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2011
