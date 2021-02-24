Wilbur J. Hawkins

September 18, 1950—February 19, 2021

Age 70, of Kansasville passed away Friday, February 19, 2021 at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa. He was born September 18, 1950 to Rodney Sr. and Viola (nee Ney) Hawkins in Burlington. His early life was spent in Kansasville and he graduated from Union Grove High School.

Wilbur worked as a machinist in Union Grove for both American Roller and Coleman Tool, retiring in September 2020. He was an active member of Southeastern Wisconsin Antique Power and Collectable Society. His favorite past time was restoring and showing antique tractors. He was proud of his 1960 Wagner Little Giant 700 Tractor. Wilbur also enjoyed working with model railroads. He loved racing, especially NASCAR and was an avid fan of Matt Kenseth. His most cherished time was spending time with family and never missed his grandchildren’s sporting events.