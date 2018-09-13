Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Wesley Henry Synowicz

July 13, 1958 - September 9, 2018

Wesley Henry Synowicz, 60 years old of Antioch, IL passed away Sunday, September 9, 2018 at his home.

He was born July 13, 1958 in Milwaukee, WI the son of Ronald and Phyllis (Micale) Synowicz. On October 14, 1978 he married Cheryl Hintz and they lived in Racine, WI for many years before settling in Antioch 16 years ago. Wes worked as a project manager in the fire protection field for many years. He had a love for all things Disney and enjoyed going on family vacations.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 40 years, Cheryl; his children, Jennifer “June” (Ron) Londré of Racine, WI, Matthew (Catie) Synowicz of Naperville, IL and James (Madeline) Synowicz of Antioch, IL; his parents Ronald and Phyllis Synowicz of Muskego, WI; a sister, Linda Jozwiak of Muskego, WI; granddaughters, Ella and Scarlett; and many other extended family members.

Visitation will be from 1-3PM Sunday, September 16, 2018 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. (Rte. 83) with services commencing at 3PM. INFO 847-395-4000. Interment will be private. Please sign our online guest book for Wes at www.strangfh.com



