March 8, 1925—Sept. 15, 2021

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR—Werner “Lefty” Leipold passed away in Hot Springs Village on September 15, 2021 following a short illness. He was 96.

Lefty was born in Immendingen, Germany on March 8, 1925, the oldest of two sons of Oskar and Hedwig Leipold. His parents immigrated to the United States and settled in Milwaukee when Lefty was four years old, where he remained until graduation from Washington High School. He was Vice President of his Junior and Senior classes and Sports Editor of the school’s newspaper.

He often reflected on how fortunate and blessed he was to be brought to America as a young child. Growing up in Germany in the 1930’s in his mind, was unimaginable.

Lefty’s childhood dream was to be a professional baseball player—another Lefty O’duel. The war years and other issues caused those dreams to be unfulfilled. However, fate and his son, Craig came to the rescue. For his 70th birthday he had the honor of throwing the first pitch at a Milwaukee Brewer baseball game. A memorable picture of that moment hangs in his office.