Sept. 30, 1963—July 15, 2021

OAK CREEK—Wendy Heberling passed away July 15, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was diagnosed June 15, 2020 with pancreatic cancer.

Wendy worked as a dept. manager at Educators Credit Union. She loved to shoot handgun, shotgun, skeet, trap, five stand and pistol leagues. She married Tiger Heberling nine years ago and he survives.

In addition, she is survived by two sisters and a brother. She will be missed by many.

Wendy’s Reception will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Side-Track from 12:30 p.m.—5:00 p.m. in Powers, MI. Please send cards to Wendy Heberling, N17986 R3 Road, Vulcan, MI, 49892.