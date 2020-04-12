× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August 24, 1932 – April 8, 2020

Wendel John Conner, 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 8, 2020 at Azura Memory Care Center of natural causes, which were non Covid-19 related. He was born in Racine, Wisconsin on August 24, 1932. He attended William Horlick High School. He served his country admirably in the Korean War and was a proud veteran. Prior to her passing in 2017, Wendel and his beloved wife Shirlie were happily married for 62 years. He enjoyed a successful and lengthy career as a professional meat cutter for R & S Meats, Sentry and L & M Meats.

Wendel was an avid and excellent golfer who counted his stokes by calling them “blows”. His score at the completion of 18 holes was not 76, but 76 blows. When not cutting meat for his many loyal customers, Wendel was a genuine handyman. He was always ready to help someone with any manner of home project and produced a finished product with excellent craftmanship.

He was a coffee drinker second to none and would easily drink 8-10 cups a day overflowing with cream and sugar. He truly enjoyed searching the state of Wisconsin for antiques and his home, with Shirlie’s help, was filled with many unique antiques. Fishing and gardening were two hobbies that filled his days. He was a member of St. Lucy’s Catholic Church.