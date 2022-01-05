Wayne Thomas Turek

Wayne graduated from Washington Park High School, “Class of 1977”. On November 2, 1979, he married the love of his life, Debra L. Heusdens and they were blessed with two children: Nichole and Timothy. Wayne was employed by Twin Disc for over 30 years. He was a member of Moose Lodge 437. When not rooting for his beloved Green Bay Packers, Wayne enjoyed listening to music, vacations with family—his favorite being Las Vegas, and basement time with Buddy. Above all he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.