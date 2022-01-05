March 28, 1959—January 1, 2022
RACINE—Wayne Thomas Turek, age 62, passed away January 1, 2022, at Ascension Hospital, Franklin. He was born March 28, 1959, son of the late Thomas and LaVerne (nee Hoglund) Turek.
Wayne graduated from Washington Park High School, “Class of 1977”. On November 2, 1979, he married the love of his life, Debra L. Heusdens and they were blessed with two children: Nichole and Timothy. Wayne was employed by Twin Disc for over 30 years. He was a member of Moose Lodge 437. When not rooting for his beloved Green Bay Packers, Wayne enjoyed listening to music, vacations with family—his favorite being Las Vegas, and basement time with Buddy. Above all he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Debra; daughter, Nichole (Arnold) Bliesner; son, Timothy W. Turek; grandchildren: Madison Bliesner and Jayce Peterman; sister, Barbara (Perry) Blaski; mother-in-law, Marlene Heusdens; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by an infant twin sister Jayne; father-in-law, Ray Heusdens; and brothers-in-law: Dennis and David Heusdens.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Friday, January 7, 2022, 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Laura Fladten officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.
