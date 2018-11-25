Wayne R. Sotona
July 3, 1942 - November 14, 2018
RACINE - Wayne Richard Sotona, 76, passed away on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 with his family by his side, after a 10 month battle with cancer at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
He was born in Racine on July 3, 1942, the son of the late Roy and Freda (nee: Klauss) Sotona. Wayne was a graduate of Washing
ton Park High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army 32nd Division. On May 11, 1963, Wayne was united in marriage to Janice Jensen at Holy Communion Lutheran Church.
He was employed by Western Publishing as Director of Warehouse and Shipping, retiring after 36 years of service. Wayne was a lifetime member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church. He enjoyed golfing at Johnson Park.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janice, daughter, Shelly (David) Funk; grandchildren, Tyler (Kelly Szwedo) Funk and Hannah (Tommy) Terhark, and brother-in-law, Bob (De) Jensen. He is further survived by two nephews, Todd Jensen, Scott (Jackie) Jensen and three great nephews Gavin, Parker, and David in addition to other relatives and friends.
In keeping with Wayne's wishes, he will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park in a private service with full military honors.
Those wishing to remember Wayne in a special way may direct memorials to Holy Communion Lutheran Church Food Pantry.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
