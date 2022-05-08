Wayne R. Schatzman

Oct. 17, 1941 - May 6, 2022

STURTEVANT - Wayne Robert Schatzman, 80, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by loved ones.

He was born on October 17, 1941, to the late Jerome and Twyla (nee: Barge) Schatzman in Racine, WI.

Wayne was united in marriage to Marie Day Haigh on December 21, 1963.

He was employed by SC Johnson as a Chief Line Operator, retiring in 2000 after 40 years.

Wayne was a lifetime member of the Spring Street Church of Christ in Racine.

He was an avid hunter and a member of Little John Archery Club.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Marie Day; children: Becky Marie (Rob) Speer and Mary Day (Will) Furlong; grandchildren: Robert Wayne (Lauren) Speer, Rebecca Day (Adam) Blackwelder, Dae Marie (Aaron) Bartos and Ian Eugene Hazlett; great-grandchildren: Anthony Wayne Bartos and Harper Rose Speer.

He is further survived by siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Wayne was preceded in death by his daughter, Dae Marie Schatzman; a great grandchild, baby Blackwelder; and two sisters.

Wayne's family takes this opportunity to express their profound gratitude to St. Luke's Aurora Heart Failure Clinic staff for their thorough and attentive care and gentle manner over the years.

In keeping with Wayne's wishes his visitation will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at his home located at 9509 Broadway Drive, Sturtevant.

Funeral services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Tuesday May 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time.

Wayne will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be expressed at

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404