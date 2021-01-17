1943—2021

Wayne Phillip Arnold Spletter, of Rome, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday January 14, 2021 at the age of 77. After a six-month battle with cancer Wayne died peacefully with his beloved family by his side.

Wayne was born on April 26, 1943 to Herbert and Ruby Spletter in Milwaukee WI. He attended Waterford School District and later received his GED. He entered the NAVY on December 1, 1962 and became a member of Patrol Squadron VP-16. He was stationed on the USS Lexington and enjoyed talking about his time in Iceland. He was honorably discharged on August 21, 1967.

Wayne then settled in Tichigan and later in Waterford where he lived most of his life. He started off as a coast-to-coast truck driver, but Wayne always had a heart for service. It manifested in many ways. One way was his dedication to the Tichigan Volunteer Fire Department. He then served on the Waterford Township Police Department for 20 years where he retired as Sergeant. He has always said being a police officer was his favorite duty and would tell stories about his calls and his fellow co-workers. Once he retired, he moved to Rome, WI to enjoy retirement.