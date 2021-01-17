1943—2021
Wayne Phillip Arnold Spletter, of Rome, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday January 14, 2021 at the age of 77. After a six-month battle with cancer Wayne died peacefully with his beloved family by his side.
Wayne was born on April 26, 1943 to Herbert and Ruby Spletter in Milwaukee WI. He attended Waterford School District and later received his GED. He entered the NAVY on December 1, 1962 and became a member of Patrol Squadron VP-16. He was stationed on the USS Lexington and enjoyed talking about his time in Iceland. He was honorably discharged on August 21, 1967.
Wayne then settled in Tichigan and later in Waterford where he lived most of his life. He started off as a coast-to-coast truck driver, but Wayne always had a heart for service. It manifested in many ways. One way was his dedication to the Tichigan Volunteer Fire Department. He then served on the Waterford Township Police Department for 20 years where he retired as Sergeant. He has always said being a police officer was his favorite duty and would tell stories about his calls and his fellow co-workers. Once he retired, he moved to Rome, WI to enjoy retirement.
Anyone that knew Wayne will remember his love for Packer football and Brewer games. As an avid Packers fan, he would attend games at County Stadium or Lambeau Field, and would never miss a game on T.V. Wayne visited many places across the US and relished taking family vacations down to Florida and Branson.
One of his favorite hobbies was to ride with the ATV group. He loved playing cards, darts and shooting pool. He delighted in spending time with family and friends. Wayne was an extraordinary man and will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Herb Jr. and his son Steve. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Sally; his children, Brenda Spletter of Waterford, Scott (Linda) Spletter of Kansasville, Jay (Rebecca) Kalvestrand of Lake Charles, Louisiana and Danielle (Tim Thomas) Hana of Franklin, Iowa; grandchildren, Crystal Spletter of Alabama, BreAnn (Jared Coates) Spletter of Slinger and Spencer Hana of West Allis; great-granddaughter, Alaina Spletter of Slinger; along with many friends and family.
The family would like to thank Aspirus Cancer Care of Wisconsin Rapids and Aspirus Hospice for providing excellent care.
In lieu of flowers the family wishes memorial contributions to be made to St. Jude Research Hospital.
Services for Wayne will be held Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 6PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 2 until 6PM at the funeral home. Masks are required at the funeral home and social distancing must be maintained. Burial will take place at So. WI Veteran’s Cemetery at a later date.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
