Feb. 28, 1934 - Jan. 3, 2023
UNION GROVE - With his family by his side, Wayne Karls, age 88, passed away on Tuesday morning, January 3, 2023 at his home. Wayne was born in Racine on February 28, 1934, son of the late Harry J. and Agnes Rose (nee: Brathby) Karls.
Wayne joined the army in July 1952 for 3 years and served 2 1/2 years with the 7th Cavalry in the Far East during the Korean War. He was discharged as Staff Sergeant in 1955. On July 16, 1960, Wayne was united in marriage to the love of his life, Dolores Oldenburg at St. Edward Parish. He was employed by WE Energy at the Oak Creek Power Plant for 33 years retiring in 1994. He enjoyed his family, hunting, fishing, travel, woodworking and gardening. He and Dolores could be found at their kids, and then grandkids music, art and sporting events. They enjoyed their yearly trips often going to Branson for gambling and shows. His many woodworking projects are proudly displayed in the homes of family and friends. And the bounty of his home garden will be missed. He truly enjoyed being outside in his yard and garden. Fall was for hunting! He would look forward to those fall months for bow and gun deer hunting season. His favorite outdoor space was at his 160-acre farm in central Wisconsin and during that time planted nearly 25,000 trees and expanded on his house up there. His children and grandchildren enjoyed many weekends exploring with him, enjoying nature with him and riding his 4 wheelers on the trails that he kept groomed.
Wayne will be dearly missed by his loving wife of sixty-two years, Dolores; three children: Debbie (Dennis) Shufelt, Charlene Karls, Mark (Terri) Karls; six grandchildren: Jeremy, Adam and Taylor Shufelt, Samantha Karls, and Nicolette and Kaitlyn Karls; sister, Joyce Stindle; sister-in-law, Jean (Litrenta) Karls; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Wayne was also preceded in death by his brothers, Warren (MaryAnne) and Robert, and brother-in-law, Robert Stindle.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 3320 S. Colony Avenue, Union Grove WI 53182, on Friday January 20, 2023, 12:30 p.m. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 12:30 p.m.
The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Haider and Aurora At Home Hospice Program particularly his Nurse Lisa Hein, and to his family, friends and neighbors.
MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM
FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to: