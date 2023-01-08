Wayne Karls

Wayne joined the army in July 1952 for 3 years and served 2 1/2 years with the 7th Cavalry in the Far East during the Korean War. He was discharged as Staff Sergeant in 1955. On July 16, 1960, Wayne was united in marriage to the love of his life, Dolores Oldenburg at St. Edward Parish. He was employed by WE Energy at the Oak Creek Power Plant for 33 years retiring in 1994. He enjoyed his family, hunting, fishing, travel, woodworking and gardening. He and Dolores could be found at their kids, and then grandkids music, art and sporting events. They enjoyed their yearly trips often going to Branson for gambling and shows. His many woodworking projects are proudly displayed in the homes of family and friends. And the bounty of his home garden will be missed. He truly enjoyed being outside in his yard and garden. Fall was for hunting! He would look forward to those fall months for bow and gun deer hunting season. His favorite outdoor space was at his 160-acre farm in central Wisconsin and during that time planted nearly 25,000 trees and expanded on his house up there. His children and grandchildren enjoyed many weekends exploring with him, enjoying nature with him and riding his 4 wheelers on the trails that he kept groomed.