UNION GROVE—With his family by his side, Wayne Karls, age 88, passed away on Tuesday morning, January 3, 2023 at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 3320 S. Colony Avenue, Union Grove WI 53182, on Friday January 20, 2023, 12:30 p.m. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 12:30 p.m.