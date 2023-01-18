Feb. 28, 1934—Jan. 3, 2023
UNION GROVE—With his family by his side, Wayne Karls, age 88, passed away on Tuesday morning, January 3, 2023 at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 3320 S. Colony Avenue, Union Grove WI 53182, on Friday January 20, 2023, 12:30 p.m. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 12:30 p.m.
The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Haider and Aurora At Home Hospice Program particularly his Nurse Lisa Hein, and to his family, friends and neighbors.
MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM
FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to: