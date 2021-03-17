 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wayne Joseph Wildenberg
0 comments

Wayne Joseph Wildenberg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wayne Joseph Wildenberg

June 10, 1947—March 11, 2021

RACINE—Wayne Joseph Wildenberg, age 73, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on March 11, 2021. He was born on June 10, 1947, son of the late Urban and Irene (Pritzl) Wildenberg.

Wayne worked for many years for the Village of Combined Locks until his retirement. He enjoyed spending time outdoors soaking up the sun, hunting, fishing and being up north. Wayne had a collection of ducks that he was most proud of. He loved animals, especially his dogs and cats. Wayne had a great sense of humor, and his laugh could always light up a room. He was generous and would give you the shirt off his back.

Wayne is survived by his daughters: Shelly (fiance, Mike) Karow and Dawn Wildenberg; granddaughter, Cami Mobley; step children: Kathy Veto and Kerry Milkie; siblings: Glen (Cindy) Wildenberg, Lynn (Gary) Luckow and Steve Wildenberg. He was also survived by and loved by several step grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Wayne was preceded in death by his wives: Blossom, Eileen and Carol and his parents: Urban and Irene. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. Those wishing to view the service online may do so at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021 on the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home Facebook Page. Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.

VERKUILEN-VAN DEURZENFAMILY FUNERAL HOME

2401 Fieldcrest Drive

Kaukauna 766 2099

www.verkuilenfh.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to naturally ease a dog’s stress and anxiety

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News