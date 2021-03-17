June 10, 1947—March 11, 2021

RACINE—Wayne Joseph Wildenberg, age 73, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on March 11, 2021. He was born on June 10, 1947, son of the late Urban and Irene (Pritzl) Wildenberg.

Wayne worked for many years for the Village of Combined Locks until his retirement. He enjoyed spending time outdoors soaking up the sun, hunting, fishing and being up north. Wayne had a collection of ducks that he was most proud of. He loved animals, especially his dogs and cats. Wayne had a great sense of humor, and his laugh could always light up a room. He was generous and would give you the shirt off his back.

Wayne is survived by his daughters: Shelly (fiance, Mike) Karow and Dawn Wildenberg; granddaughter, Cami Mobley; step children: Kathy Veto and Kerry Milkie; siblings: Glen (Cindy) Wildenberg, Lynn (Gary) Luckow and Steve Wildenberg. He was also survived by and loved by several step grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.