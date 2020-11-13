February 22, 1939 — November 7, 2020

Wayne Joseph Christman, age 81, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, after a long battle with dementia and other chronic medical conditions. Wayne, the oldest of four, was born February 22, 1939, in Burlington, WI to the late Lester and Alvira (Miller) Christman. Wayne graduated in 1957 from St. Mary’s High School in Burlington. He then served in the US Marine Corps for three years and was stationed at Camp Pendleton, CA and Kodiak, AK. After returning from his military service he married Nancy Roberts on June 29, 1963, and they had three children and lived most of their married life on Brown’s Lake near Burlington. Wayne enjoyed making wine for all to share as well as hunting with his sons and other family.

Wayne was an alumnus of Marquette University in Milwaukee WI class of 1964 where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting. He worked 2 1/2 years for the US Internal Revenue Service in Milwaukee working in the field audit division and in claim screening before opening his own tax and accounting business in Burlington beginning in 1966. Wayne became a CPA in 1970 and was a member of AICPA and WI Society of Public Accountants. After a long and successful career, Wayne sold his business in 2000 and later retired.