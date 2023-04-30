Sept. 8, 1943—Apr. 21, 2023

BURLINGTON—Wayne J. Alby, 79, of Burlington, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.

Born in Racine, on September 8, 1943, he was the son of Willard and Doris (nee Dobbs) Alby. His early life was spent in Burlington, where he graduated from St. Mary High School and earned an associate degree from Bryant and Stratton College. On May 3, 1969, at St. James Catholic Church in Mukwonago, he was united in marriage to Karen Pease. Following marriage, they resided in Racine before making their home in Burlington in February 1972.

Wayne worked as a computer programmer for Modine Mfg. and Jacobson Mfg., both of Racine and later retired from Hein-Werner in Waukesha in 2003. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. Wayne was a musician for over 30 years. Playing his guitar and sharing his love of music was truly his passion. On some weeknights, you could find him playing cards with friends. He also enjoyed yearly trips to Maiden Lake, Wisconsin with his family, along with many trips across the country with the Ramrods.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Karen; children: Michele (Kyle) David, Kristin Alby and Cindy (Hoss) Rehberg; grandchildren: Alexander (Olivia Street) and Lukas David, Mason and Matthew Ketterhagen, and Lofton and Landon Rehberg; sister, Diane (Larry) Heinrich; brother-in-law, Joseph (Lisa) Pease; sister-in-law, Barb (Rusty Petrie) Hockenberry; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers-in-law: Rick and Gregory Pease; and mother and father-in-law: Theresa and Lloyd Pease.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Dr. Paul Webber for over 45 years of care, along with the doctors and nurses at Burlington Hospital and Aurora at Home Care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to JP Ministry of Burlington or Catholic Central High School.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 1PM at St. Mary Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 10AM until noon at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434