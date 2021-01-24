May 20, 1945 - January 21, 2021

Wayne H. Singleton, 75, of Burlington, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.

Born in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin on May 20, 1945, he was the son of Harold and Katherine Singleton. His early life was spent in Twin Lakes, where he graduated from Wilmot Union High School and Gateway Technical Institute. He served in the US Army during Vietnam. On January 24, 1981 in Burlington, Wisconsin he was united in marriage to Anine Rider. Following marriage, they continued to reside in Burlington. He was a resident of Burlington for 40 years.

Wayne worked as a computer operator for Murphy Products and Lakeland Hospital. He enjoyed trap shooting, playing cards and shooting pool. He also loved spending time with his family.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Anine; children, Cheri (Scott) Doering, Keri (Dave) Traughber and Jeff (Darcy) Singleton; grandchildren, Olivia and Maddie Doering, Amanda and Joshua Traughber and Ellie and Payton Singleton; and sister, Corine (Ron) Pajak. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to thank the Aurora Burlington Medical Center ICU doctors and staff along with Dr. Paul Webber for their care and compassion during this time.