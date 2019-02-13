October 24, 1934—February 9, 2019
Wayne H. Fuller 84, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on October 24, 1934, to Warren and Verna (nee Ninnemann) Fuller. He spent his early life in Yorkville where he attended Ives Grove Grade School and graduated from Park High School. Wayne served his country in the United States Navy from 1951 until 1956. He was part of the Seabees.
On October 1, 1955, he married Elaine R. Dziekan and together they raised 3 wonderful children. Elaine preceded him in death On Nov. 6th, 1995. On February 5, 2000, Wayne was united in marriage to Mardell “Marti” Bauer.
Throughout his life, Wayne was involved in numerous projects all over Racine County. He started his career working for RW Construction. In 1965 he began W.H. Fuller Company and for a while was the owner/operator of The Highlands. He was also well known for digging ponds. Wayne was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. He enjoyed flying and snowmobiling.
Wayne is Survived by his loving wife, Marti: his children Marilyn (Ronald) Martin, Todd Fuller, Luanne (Greg) Christensen, Jacquelyn (Stu) Diehn, Patricia (Jimmy Dale) Rogers, 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in Death by his parents, his first wife, a brother Clyde and son-in-law Curt Martin.
The family would like to extend a warm thank you to his special caregiver Gerlee Sampil, and Dr. Kokat, Dr. Erickson, and Dr. Rein.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Wayne on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 3:00 until 4:45 P.M. at CHURCH. A Private burial will take place at Westlawn Memorial Park.
Memorials for Wayne have been suggested to The Fisher House 500 W. National Ave. Milwaukee WI 53295 or the Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin 8948 Watertown Plank Road Milwaukee, WI 53226.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
