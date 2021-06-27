Wayne H. Bose

January 22, 1942 – June 14, 2021
RACINE — Wayne Harold Bose, age 79, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family, late Monday, June 14, 2021, following a three-year battle with cancer, which he faced with grace, determination and incredible positivity.
Wayne was born in Racine on January 22, 1942, to the late Harold and Helen (nee: Erdmann) Bose. A 1960 graduate of Washington Park High School, he went on to marry his high-school-sweetheart, Frieda (nee: Keitel), on November 18, 1961, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Working in logistics and special transportation services, Wayne was an automobile shipping supervisor for AMC/Chrysler for most of his career, until they stopped producing cars. He continued to work for various transportation services but was never happier than when he ran his own small engine repair shop. Throughout his life, Wayne enjoyed fishing, woodworking, bowling, playing Sheepshead with the guys, going out on the town with his wife and their group of lifelong friends, gardening and, of course, working on cars. He was an extremely proud husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Surviving Wayne are his loving wife and soulmate, Frieda Bose; son, Scott (Christine) Bose; daughter, Debra (Kenneth) Nelson; grandchildren: Alexa (Ezra) Reed, Madison Bose, Cassidy Bose, Jordan (Nichole) Nelson, Amanda Bailey and Andrew Nelson; great-grandchildren: Hadley Reed and Ben Bailey; sisters-in-law: Erika (James) MacDougall, Julie Keitel and Nancy Keitel; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.
Wayne was greeted in Heaven by his parents, Harold and Helen Bose; sister, Joy (Dean) Ohmstead; Frieda’s parents, Wilhelm and Augusta Keitel; sister-in-law, Selma (Heinz) Kowalski; and brother-in-law, Helmut Keitel.
A Celebration of Wayne’s Life will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 5:00 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday, July 2nd, from 4:00 – 5:00 pm.
A heartfelt note of thanks to Celestial Care, especially Josh Gonzalez; and to the wonderful staff at Horizon Hospice for the compassionate care & support given in Wayne’s time of need. May God bless all of you!
