Wayne H. Bose

Wayne was born in Racine on January 22, 1942, to the late Harold and Helen (nee: Erdmann) Bose. A 1960 graduate of Washington Park High School, he went on to marry his high-school-sweetheart, Frieda (nee: Keitel), on November 18, 1961, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Working in logistics and special transportation services, Wayne was an automobile shipping supervisor for AMC/Chrysler for most of his career, until they stopped producing cars. He continued to work for various transportation services but was never happier than when he ran his own small engine repair shop. Throughout his life, Wayne enjoyed fishing, woodworking, bowling, playing Sheepshead with the guys, going out on the town with his wife and their group of lifelong friends, gardening and, of course, working on cars. He was an extremely proud husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.