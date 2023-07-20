March 10, 1958—July 17, 2023

RACINE—Wayne Geyer, 65, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023 at his residence.

He was born on March 10, 1958 to Albert and Marcella (nee:Swank) Geyer in Racine.

Wayne was a member of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. He was employed by Waste Management for over 30 years. Wayne enjoyed bowling, cribbage, fishing, motorcycles and cars.

Wayne is survived by son, Adam Geyer; daughter, Maryann Geyer; mother, Marcella Geyer; former wife, Elizabeth Duchemin; step-sons, Erik, Colin and Bailey Davis; granddaughter, Abigail Geyer; sisters: Marilyn Geyer and Joyce Christopherson; brother, David Geyer. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his father, Albert; and his sister, Debbie.

Services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until time of service.

Special thank you to the staff of Aurora at Home Hospice.

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404