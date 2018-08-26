Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Wayne Dan Dexter

Wayne passed away on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at the age of 82.

He was born on December 19, 1935 in Pittsville, WI to the late Dan and Ethel (Russ) Dexter. He was united in marriage on April 29, 1953 to Rosemary 'Boots' Tousignaut. He worked as a Semi-Truck Driver for Advance Transportation for 30 years and retired in February 1994.

Surviving are his 9 children, Vicky (Ralph) Seward of Union Grove, WI, Trudy (Joseph) Mohrbacker of Kansasville, WI, Cindy Pickett of Naples, FL, Joy (Ronald) Zimmermann of Franksville, WI, Karen (Lonnie) Dobson of Fort Myers, FL, Wendy (Tony Overlander) Seward of Roann, IN, Curt (Sharla) Dexter of Union Grove, WI, Jody (Edward) Howell of Union Grove, WI, Craig (Michelle) Dexter of Union Grove, WI, 28 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 4 great, great grandchildren, three sisters Dorothy Povkovich of Necedah, WI, Judy (Lee) Cohn of Mesa, AZ and Carol (Robert) Eppler of Racine, WI, nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his wife Rosemary 'Boots' Dexter, parents, brother Eugene Dexter, son-in-law Norman Pickett and grandson Matthew Kransel. Memorial Service will be held at the American Legion Hall, 1027 New St, Union Grove, WI 53182 on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at 10:30am

