{{featured_button_text}}

October 16, 1934 — July 22, 2019

MT. PLEASANT — Wayne Douglas Rossman, 84, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church, Racine, WI on Tuesday July 30, 2019 at 12 noon. Visitation will be held at church from 10 a.m. until service time.

Wayne will be laid to rest at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Please refer to Sunday’s Journal Times or Sturino Funeral Home website for complete obituary information.

Please direct online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Wayne D. Rossman
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments