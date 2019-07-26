October 16, 1934 — July 22, 2019
MT. PLEASANT — Wayne Douglas Rossman, 84, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church, Racine, WI on Tuesday July 30, 2019 at 12 noon. Visitation will be held at church from 10 a.m. until service time.
Wayne will be laid to rest at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Please refer to Sunday’s Journal Times or Sturino Funeral Home website for complete obituary information.
Please direct online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.