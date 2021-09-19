September 12, 1931—September 13, 2021

MONTELLO, WI FORMERLY OF RACINE—Wayne A. Pfeffer, age 90, of Montello, WI, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021, at his son’s home. He was born in Oak Creek, WI, September 12, 1931, son of the late Aloysius and Eveline (nee: Schulz) Pfeffer.

Wayne proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954. He was a longtime truck driver and member of the Teamsters retiring to Montello.

Surviving are his five children: Donna (Lou) Noppe, Blaine (Sandi) Pfeffer, Bryon Pfeffer, Bruce Pfeffer, Blair (Angela) Pfeffer; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Nancy Pfeffer; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Glenn Pfeffer and his former wife, Rita Modesti.

Private services were held with interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

A special thank you to daughter-in-law Sandi for her kind and compassionate care during his final days.

