June 12, 1957 – May 23, 2022

RACINE – Wayne A. Kraus, age 64, passed away due to a motorcycle accident, Monday, May 23, 2022. He was born in Medford, WI, June 12, 1957, son of Gerald and Javelle (Nee: Kurth) Kraus.

On June 1, 1985, Wayne was united in marriage to Bambi Lynn Maison. He was employed by T& K Specialty Products for many years until his retirement. Wayne was a jack of all trades, wood working, plumbing, electrical, but especially enjoyed working on cars. He was and avid Packer and Brewer fan. Wayne also was passionate about music, playing cribbage, fishing, going to classic car shows and motorcycling. Above all it was time spent with his family that he cherished most.

He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his wife, Bambi of 37 years; sons: Brian Kraus (Gillian Jaeck), Kevin Kraus; Mother, Javelle Hinze; sisters: Lori Jastrow, Cheryl Kraus (Martin Meisner); sisters-in-law: Brenda (Thomas) Gerber, Becky Schanstine; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Kraus; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert (Bonnie) Maison; and his brother-in-law, Michael Jastrow.

A Memorial Service, celebrating Wayne’s life will be held at the funeral home, Thursday, June 2, 2022, 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family on Thursday, 10:00 AM until time of service.

