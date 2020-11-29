Wayne A. Egresi

He was a proud graduate of Wm. Horlick High School. On November 19, 1955, Wayne was united in marriage to Carol Leonard. Together they raised four children and shared sixty-five beautiful years together. Wayne was employed with the Racine County Highway Department for over thirty years until his retirement in 1990. Wayne was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church and the Holy Name Society, Knights of Columbus 4th Degree, and Franksville Businessmen Association. In his spare time, he enjoyed biking, golfing, walking, bowling and playing cards with his friends. He especially loved spending time with his family.