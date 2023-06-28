Feb. 15, 1935—June 24, 2023

BURLINGTON—Warren T. Meredith, 88, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Golden Years in Lake Geneva.

Born in Kenosha, Wisconsin on February 15, 1935, he was the son of Milton and Blanche (nee Davies) Meredith. His early life was spent in Paris Township and he graduated from Wilmot High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Spencerian College and served in the US Army from 1954 until 1956. On May 11, 1957, he was united in marriage to Patsy Greenwald at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wilmot, Wisconsin. Following marriage, they lived in Milwaukee, Racine, Union Grove, Mississippi and Ohio, moving as his work required him to. He was a resident of Burlington for the last 25 years.

Warren worked as an accountant for InSinkErator Mfg., Dremel Tool, Daybright and Thermal Disc, which were all owned by Emerson Electric. He was a member of the Jaycees when living in Union Grove. He enjoyed nature and being outside and liked to watch the Packers and Brewers. He was a lifetime golfer and loved playing with his children and grandchildren.

Warren is survived by his wife, Patsy; children: Tracey (Matthew) Bushman and Tamara (Michael) Partridge; and grandchildren: Andrew Partridge, Meredith Partridge, Emma (Jason) Rienks, Margaret Partridge and Louise Bushman. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Wayne Meredith.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the veteran’s organization of your choice.Warren will be laid to rest at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery, in a private burial.

