Warren L. Bertelsen

Warren was a sheet metal worker by trade and made a living as a custodian and building engineer with the Racine Unified School District. He was most at home exploring the wilderness, some said he was born two hundred years too late. Warren was a fan of Native American and Early Colonial American Culture. He loved canoeing, sitting by the campfire, and even built his own cabin. Warren coached youth baseball, collected antique cars, and loved rebuilding motorcycles. He was a contrarian; a lifelong Cubs and Vikings fan. Warren was a friend to a countless number of people and was always trying to learn the names of new acquaintances.