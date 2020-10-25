Warren J. Kramer

August 16, 1928 – October 20, 2020

Racine – Warren Jacob Kramer, age 92, passed away peacefully at Brookdale Senior Living in Kenosha on Tuesday evening, October 20, 2020, with his loving family at his side.

Raised on the family farm, Warren was born in Racine on August 16, 1928 to the late Jacob O. and Vlasta (nee: Smerchek) Kramer. He was a 1946 graduate of Washington Park High School. Warren faithfully served our country with the United States Army in WWII and the Korean War. On September 22, 1951, at Assembly of God in Milwaukee, Warren was united in marriage with the love of his life, Lyla Marie (nee: Springer) Kramer, who preceded him in death on July 3, 2019.

Warren was employed with Milch Electric, from where he retired. With a profound Christian faith, he was a longtime member and devoted volunteer of Gethsemane Lutheran Church. Among his interests, Warren enjoyed bowling, yardwork, woodworking, fishing, playing cards with friends and family, traveling with Lyla quite often during retirement, family vacations, had an extensive stamp collection and was extremely patriotic. Above all, Warren & Lyla loved spending time with their entire family.