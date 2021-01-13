Warren 'Ike' E. Schoening

January 28, 1936—December 27, 2020
RACINE—Warren E. “Ike” Schoening passed away Sunday morning, December 27, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Friday January 15, 2021, 12:00 pm with Pastor Rod Resheske officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 11:00 am until 12:00 pm. To view the service online, visit Warren’s page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select services, and then Live Stream. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Jo-Don Farms Inc., 5907 Nicholson Road, Franksville, WI 53126 have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
