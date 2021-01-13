 Skip to main content
Warren 'Ike' E. Schoening
Warren 'Ike' E. Schoening

January 28, 1936—December 27, 2020

RACINE—Warren E. “Ike” Schoening passed away Sunday morning, December 27, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Friday January 15, 2021, 12:00 pm with Pastor Rod Resheske officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 11:00 am until 12:00 pm. To view the service online, visit Warren’s page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select services, and then Live Stream. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Jo-Don Farms Inc., 5907 Nicholson Road, Franksville, WI 53126 have been suggested.

