RACINE — Dr. Warren H. DeKraay Sr, 91, passed away at his residence on Monday, March 14, 2022. In keeping with his wish, a private family service was held. Interment was held in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary. For those wishing memorials can be directed to the First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. Racine, WI 53403.