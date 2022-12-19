Warren Edward Davis

Aug. 5, 1930—Dec. 13, 2022

SCOTTSDALE, AZ—Warren Davis, 92, of Scottsdale passed away on December 13, 2022. Warren was born August 5, 1930, in Racine, WI. He graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1950, and then joined the U.S. Air Force to serve four years. In May 1954, he married Joyce Christensen, and they enjoyed 68 years together.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce; his brother, Robert and six children: Gary (Annette), Christine (Kevin), Lynn Beavers, Scott (Suzi), Kathleen (Eric), and David (Jennifer); twenty-five grandchildren and thirty-three great-grandchildren.

In 1975, Warren graduated from ASU with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business. He was employed by Motorola for 38 years, where he retired in 1986.

Visitation will be 5:30 to 7:30 PM on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Messinger Indian School Mortuary with a Rosary from 7:30 to 8:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 7655 E. Miller Rd., Scottsdale on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM with a reception to follow at Messinger Indian School Mortuary.

Donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Cancer Research Hospital.