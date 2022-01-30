July 7, 1941 - January 5, 2022

RACINE – Warren E. Larsen, 80, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at his residence. Warren was born in Racine, WI, July 7, 1941 to Leroy and Lillian (Wrixton) Larsen.

He graduated from Union Grove High School in 1959 and then served in the Army National Guard. Warren worked at S.C. Johnson for 41 years.

Warren was a member of Racine Kiwanis and worked with the Wheary lights at the Racine Zoo. He enjoyed photography, deer hunting, traveling, reading, playing games, golfing and spending time with family. He had special memories of trips to Fence Lake Resort, Tennessee, Minnesota (including dog sledding), England, and Japan.

He is survived by his wife, Ellen (Perreten) Larsen; children: Lori (Andy) Goessl, Gary (Sylvia) Larsen, Wesley (Jill) Nelson and Christopher (Tim) Nelson; grandchildren: Luke, Lydia and Aaron Larsen, Jake Goessl, Walden, Dylan, Mayuri, Honami and Brook Nelson, Jessica and Brittany Ortiz and Vicente Castro; sister, Judith Lamar; brother, James (Bonny) Larsen; brother in-laws: Peter Perreten, Michael (Sherry) Perreten and Robert Archer; former wife, Kathleen Larsen; and special friend Mike (Rosie) Fay.

He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws: Jonathan (Katherine) Perreten, and sister-in-law Mary Archer.

The family would like to thank Shorelight Memory Care, Josie Mancuso (VA) and Kindred Hospice for the care they gave to Warren.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022 from 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM at Sturino Funeral Home with full military honors following at 11:15 AM. Private entombment will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022.

