Warren E. 'Ike' Schoening

Ike graduated from Washington Park High School, “Class of 1955”. Ike proudly served in the U.S. Marines. On February 1, 1958, he was united in marriage to Carol Ann Carlson. They shared sixty-two beautiful years together before Carol preceded Ike in death earlier this year on March 12, 2020. Ike was employed with Twin Disc for twenty-five years. In his younger years, he worked with his family at Schoening and Son Meat and grocery, A baritone singer, Ike loved singing in the SPEBSQSA Society (Society for the Presentation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America) for twenty years. Ike’s biggest joy came from spending time with his family, eating Carol’s cooking and hanging out with his kids.