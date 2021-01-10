January 28, 1936—December 27, 2020
RACINE — Warren E. “Ike” Schoening passed away Sunday morning, December 27, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital. Warren was born in Racine on January 28, 1936, son of the late Elmer and Edith (nee: Jorgensen) Schoening and had been a lifelong resident.
Ike graduated from Washington Park High School, “Class of 1955”. Ike proudly served in the U.S. Marines. On February 1, 1958, he was united in marriage to Carol Ann Carlson. They shared sixty-two beautiful years together before Carol preceded Ike in death earlier this year on March 12, 2020. Ike was employed with Twin Disc for twenty-five years. In his younger years, he worked with his family at Schoening and Son Meat and grocery, A baritone singer, Ike loved singing in the SPEBSQSA Society (Society for the Presentation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America) for twenty years. Ike’s biggest joy came from spending time with his family, eating Carol’s cooking and hanging out with his kids.
Ike will be dearly missed by his children, Bruce (Kellie) Schoening, Judi Hanson, Karl (Kim) Schoening; grandchildren, Christopher Hanson, Elin Krause, Nataly Schoening; great grandchildren, Mya, Matthew, and Danielle; sister-in-law, Ruth Schoening; brother-in-law, Richard Perry; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and wife, Ike was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond and sisters, Dorothy Perry and Joyce Schoening.
A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Friday January 15, 2021, 12:00 pm with Pastor Rod Resheske officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 11:00 am until 12:00 pm. To view the service online, visit Warren’s page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select services, and then Live Stream. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Jo-Don Farms Inc., 5907 Nicholson Road, Franksville, WI 53126 have been suggested.
