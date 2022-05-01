Jan. 17, 1935—Apr. 16, 2022

NEENAH — Warren Charles Allen, Sr. passed away on April 16, 2022, age 87, in Neenah, WI. He was born January 17, 1935.

He was raised in Racine, WI. He is an honored Army Veteran for four years in the Korean Wars. He was living in Oconto County. He worked as a truck driver for a few years; after the City of Racine County Transit Bus driver, retired. His parents, Charles Allen D:1981, Rita D:1984; spouse Margaret Hein-Allen, (D:Sept. 2003), Alice Dorn-Schuh, (D:Nov. 2020).

Survived by three daughters with their spouses: Debbie (James Bliss); Kathleen; Charlotte (Joe Prosser); and his son, Warren, Jr. (Greg Puhlmann); grandchildren: Jamie, Steven, Jon (Melanie), Stephanie, Evan, and Brenton; great-grandchildren: Nathan, Chris with Kim, and Alyssa and an great-great-granddaughter, Emma.

The family will have a private memorial service in celebration of Warren’s life cremation ashes.