Waterford – Warren and Janice Nienow, ages 79 and 78, passed away three days apart. Graveside services for both of them will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Thursday, November 12, 2020, officiated by Pastor George Schlagel. Full military honors for Warren will immediately follow. Please meet at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. for the procession to the cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com
Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas & Dahl Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.