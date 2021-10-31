 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Warren A. Wheeler
0 Comments

Warren A. Wheeler

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Warren A. Wheeler

RACINE—Warren A. Wheeler, 37, of Racine tragically completed his earthly pilgrimage on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

His Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Keith Evans officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Private entombment will take place later. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL

HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

Draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 35: Holiday supply issues

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News