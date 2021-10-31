RACINE—Warren A. Wheeler, 37, of Racine tragically completed his earthly pilgrimage on Saturday, October 23, 2021.
His Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Keith Evans officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Private entombment will take place later. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL
HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
