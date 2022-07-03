WATERFORD—Warren A. Schmidt of Waterford, formerly of New Berlin, passed away on June 28, 2022 at the age of 88. Warren married the girl next door, Dianne (nee Grimmer) Schmidt and they have been married for 63 years. Warren and Dianne have three daughters, Christine (Philip) Anderson, Laurie Sell, and Donna (Paul) Little. Grandpa “Papa” of Tara (Joe) Laudon, Kari (Steve) Tominsek, Eric (Yukiko) Little, and Matthew Little. Great-grandpa of Landon, Mason, Olivia, Emma, Aubrey, and one on the way. He is further survived by his brother, Wayne (Margaret) Schmidt, other relatives and many friends. Warren will also be missed by his dog Schatzi. Preceded in death by brothers: Fred, Kenneth and Dale.

Warren is a Korean Vet and a lifetime member of the New Berlin VFW Post 5716. For many years, he served on the New Berlin VFW Post 5716 Honor Guard and Color Guard. Warren was proud to be able to go on the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. Warren retired from Miller Brewery and then went on to drive for New Berlin Senior Taxi for 14 years.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Mukwonago from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the Service at 3:00 p.m., followed by Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Honor Flight https://www.honorflight.org/donations.html

