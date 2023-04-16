July 26, 1936 – April 13, 2023

RACINE—Warner Paul Williams, age 86, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, comfortably at his home. He was born in Milwaukee, WI, July 26, 1936, son of the late Wilbur and Eva (Nee: DePotsie) Williams.

Warner graduated class of 1954 from South Milwaukee High School. He was united in marriage to Barbara Anne Skala, May 11th, 1957. They were blessed with five children, Timothy, Tamra, Theodore, Tracie, Tonia.

He was employed for 41 years at the Oak Creek Power Plant as a supervisor, retiring in 1996.

Warner was a long-time parishioner of St. Ritas Parish. He really enjoyed the festival time at St. Ritas being in the kitchen. Active member of Knights of Columbus, he enjoyed being on KC’s dartball team, hunting, fishing, trap shooting, gardening, spending time with friends at the Electric Company Sports Club. He volunteered for many years at St. Vincent de Paul food pantry. He was a big fan of the Packers and Brewers with his loyal companion Pepi by his side. Most of all Warner treasured time spent with family.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 66 years, Barbara (Nee: Skala); four children: Timothy (Mary) Williams, Tamra (Gaurang) Joshi, Tracie Brisbon and Tonia (Darin) Osborne; nine grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren, favorite sister-in-law Monica (Bill) Grise, and other relatives and dear friends.

Warner was proceeded by his son, Theodore Paul Williams January,2 2022 and his sister, Caryl Eve (Mark) Taylor July 14,2022, and his parents.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who will be dearly missed.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Rita’s Parish, 4339 Douglas Ave, Racine, WI. Saturday, April 29, 2023, with Father Michael Petersen officiating. Visitation at 9:30am to 10:30am, Mass to start at 10:30am. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.

