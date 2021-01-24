Ward James Hinze, Jr.

5/14/1947 - 1/11/2021
Ward J. Hinze, Jr., 73, passed away January 11, 2021 at his home in Bluffton, SC.
Born on May 14, 1947 in Racine, WI to Ward and Ellen Hinze, he attended Washington Park High School. Ward served his country as an MP in the US Army. A Vietnam veteran, in recent years he reunited with his army roommate and participated in an Honor Flight to Washington, DC. He was active with a local veteran's group.
In 2002 Ward retired after 33 years with the City of Racine DPW and followed his dream, moving to Bluffton, South Carolina leaving his snow shovel behind. In his retirement he worked part time at the Rose Hill golf course, volunteered annually for the Heritage golf tournament, Concours d'Elegance car show and regularly worked the polls during elections. He also loved to golf and played in the Rangers & Starters golf league.
An active member of Providence Presbyterian Church, Hilton Head, Ward was currently serving on the Board of Elders. Though he was an enthusiastic Green Bay Packer fan, his greatest love was cheering on his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren when they played basketball, volleyball, baseball, and soccer.
Affectionately known as "Pops," Ward lived life to the fullest and looked forward to hosting the Christmas Eve party, listening to Chris Paul play some of his favorite songs, and exploring out of the way places in Wisconsin and South Carolina.
Ward is survived by his wife and best friend of 40 years, Lynda, his children; Ahn Peterson, Rebecca (Mark Horan) Shepard Ken (Kathy) Hinze, Kim (Peter) Hinze-Leslie, his grandchildren, Max (Michelle) and Katie Peterson, Kramer and Kelsey Cook, Kayla Hinze, Kaylee and Kevin Leslie and his great-grandsons, whom he adored, Mikko and Jameson. Ward is further survived by his brother Kirk "Pat" (Diane) Hinze and sister Jan Sasaki, both of Racine, WI.
A memorial service will take place Tuesday January 26, 2021 at Providence Presbyterian Church, 171 Cordillo Parkway, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928 at 9:00 Central Time. The service will be live-streamed on the church website, ProvidenceHHI.org or on Facebook at Providence Presbyterian-HHI.
Memorials to Providence Presbyterian Church, or Honor Flight Savannah, 1943 Spring Branch Church Road, Baxley, GA 31513
"Some Gave All"
