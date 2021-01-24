Ward James Hinze, Jr.

5/14/1947 - 1/11/2021

Ward J. Hinze, Jr., 73, passed away January 11, 2021 at his home in Bluffton, SC.

Born on May 14, 1947 in Racine, WI to Ward and Ellen Hinze, he attended Washington Park High School. Ward served his country as an MP in the US Army. A Vietnam veteran, in recent years he reunited with his army roommate and participated in an Honor Flight to Washington, DC. He was active with a local veteran's group.

In 2002 Ward retired after 33 years with the City of Racine DPW and followed his dream, moving to Bluffton, South Carolina leaving his snow shovel behind. In his retirement he worked part time at the Rose Hill golf course, volunteered annually for the Heritage golf tournament, Concours d'Elegance car show and regularly worked the polls during elections. He also loved to golf and played in the Rangers & Starters golf league.

An active member of Providence Presbyterian Church, Hilton Head, Ward was currently serving on the Board of Elders. Though he was an enthusiastic Green Bay Packer fan, his greatest love was cheering on his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren when they played basketball, volleyball, baseball, and soccer.