BUFORD, GA — Waneta “Janie” Sabala Coca, age 79, of Buford, GA passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021. Mrs. Coca was born March 15, 1942 in Somers, WI. Born the daughter of Pauline and Nicolas Sabala. Waneta is survived by her children: Joseph, Jr. and Brenda Coca, Buford, GA, John and Irene Coca, Racine, WI, Victor and Vee Anna Coca, Homer, GA and Kathryn Coca, Buford, GA; six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law: Julia and Ramon Hernandez, Dora and Tony Morones and Adela Sabala; brothers: Nicolas (Jane) Sabala and Sirildo (Olga) Sabala; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty years, Jose Coca, son, Richard Coca, parents, Pauline and Nicolas, sister, Maudia (Mary) Ibarra, and brothers, Jesse and Antonio Marcos Sabala.