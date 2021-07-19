March 15, 1942 — July 12, 2021
BUFORD, GA — Waneta “Janie” Sabala Coca, age 79, of Buford, GA passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021. Mrs. Coca was born March 15, 1942 in Somers, WI. Born the daughter of Pauline and Nicolas Sabala. Waneta is survived by her children: Joseph, Jr. and Brenda Coca, Buford, GA, John and Irene Coca, Racine, WI, Victor and Vee Anna Coca, Homer, GA and Kathryn Coca, Buford, GA; six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law: Julia and Ramon Hernandez, Dora and Tony Morones and Adela Sabala; brothers: Nicolas (Jane) Sabala and Sirildo (Olga) Sabala; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty years, Jose Coca, son, Richard Coca, parents, Pauline and Nicolas, sister, Maudia (Mary) Ibarra, and brothers, Jesse and Antonio Marcos Sabala.
Funeral Services for Waneta will be held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church (100 Erie St.) at 11 a.m. Father Jose Mario Nieto is officiating. The family will receive guests on Monday, July 19, 2021 at Strouf Funeral Home (1001 High St.) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and again on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at the Church from 10 a.m. until time of mass of Christian Burial. Entombment to follow at Calvary Cemetery (2530 Kinzie Ave.)