Wanda Pearl LaPointe

June 17, 1930—Aug. 22, 2023

RACINE—Wanda Pearl LaPointe, age 93, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023. She was born in Tulsa, OK, June 17, 1930, daughter of the late John and Inez Crocker.

On September 29, 1948, Wanda was united in marriage to Joseph R. LaPointe, who preceded her in death on July 17, 2000.

Wanda was employed by the US Postal Service for over twenty years. Wanda was a long-time member of St. Louis Catholic Church. She had a great love of traveling, sewing, gardening, and spending time up north. Above all it was time spent with her family that she cherished most.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her children: Sandy (Steve) Schoene, Katherine (Mark) Raasch, Michael (Marcia) LaPointe, Rev. Patrick LaPointe; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parent’s she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Cat LaPointe.

A Memorial Mass celebrating Wanda’s life will be held Friday, September 29, 2023, 11:00 a.m., at St. Louis Catholic Church, 13207 County Road G, Caledonia, with her son, Rev. Patrick LaPointe officiating. Interment will follow at Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation, Friday, 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at the church.

A very special thank you to the entire staff at Ridgewood Care Center and Hospice Alliance, for their loving and compassionate care.

